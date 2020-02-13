UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Kurdistan Prime Minister Barzani To Take Part In Munich Security Conference - Gov't

Iraqi Kurdistan's prime minister, Masrour Barzani, is expected to travel to Germany on Thursday to attend the 2020 Munich Security Conference (MSC), the Kurdistan regional government said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Iraqi Kurdistan's prime minister, Masrour Barzani, is expected to travel to Germany on Thursday to attend the 2020 Munich Security Conference (MSC), the Kurdistan regional government said in a statement.

"Prime Minister Masrour Barzani will today travel to Munich to attend the 2020 Munich Security Conference. MSC2020 is a global gathering of the world's most senior and influential foreign and security policy leaders and experts," the statement read.

According to the prime minister, he will meet with his counterparts from different countries on the sidelines of the event to discuss the contribution and "sacrifices" the military forces of Iraqi Kurdistan have made to the fight against terrorism.

This year's conference in Munich, an annual gathering of the world's foremost security experts, politicians and diplomats for discussions on pertinent global security issues, will be held from Friday to Sunday.

Over 35 heads of state and government, as well as over 100 defense and foreign ministers, are among the attendees, including German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

