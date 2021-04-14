Iraqi Kurdistan Region President Says Expects Further Engagement With US Against IS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2021) Iraqi Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani expressed hope that the Biden administration will continue its engagement in combating the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).

"We are pleased to see the Biden administration renewed engagement globally. We welcome the US Iraqi strategy dialogue. It's a strong commitment and an important step toward a balanced relationship," Barzani said during a virtual discussion on "The Kurds in the middle East."

"We don't expect the United States to fight our wars. However, we do expect the United States to remain engaged with us in Iraq to ensure the lasting defeat of IS," he stated.

The US and Iraqi governments have reportedly agreed to a gradual withdrawal of foreign coalition forces from the Middle-eastern country.

In early 2020, the Iraqi parliament voted to end the presence of all foreign forces in the country in response to Washington's decision to launch a drone attack near Baghdad International Airport that killed senior Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani. According to Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the potential of the national security services has increased significantly and will soon enable the country to forgo the need for foreign forces.