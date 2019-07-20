UrduPoint.com
Sat 20th July 2019 | 07:40 PM

Iraqi Kurdistan Security Forces Detain Key Perpetrator of Deadly Shooting in Erbil

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced on Saturday the detention of an individual who is said to be responsible for a fatal shooting at a restaurant in Erbil.

On Wednesday, Turkish media reported an armed attack on a restaurant in Erbil, where employees of the Turkish consulate were dining. An Iraqi security source told Sputnik that the deputy consul general of Turkey in Erbil had been killed. The Turkish Foreign Ministry later confirmed the death of one of the employees of the consulate general. Apart from the diplomat, two Iraqi citizens were killed in the attack.

"The main perpetrator responsible for the Erbil restaurant shooting on July 17 has now been arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Unit of Kurdistan Region, following a large-scale search operation.

He has been named as Mazlum Dag. We commend the security forces, counter-terrorism unit, and people of Kurdistan, and ensure that operations will continue until all individuals involved in the shooting are arrested and brought to justice," the KRG said in a statement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the attack and said that Turkey was working with Iraqi authorities to find the perpetrators.

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) was thought to be behind the assassination. The Turkish government has been fighting the PKK, which seeks to establish a Kurdish autonomy in Turkey, since the early 1980s. Turkish security forces carry out regular anti-PKK raids across the country and conduct airstrikes against the group in northern Iraq.

