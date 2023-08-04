DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The leader of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, has issued a decree ordering the sixth parliamentary elections in the region to be held on February 25, 2024, Barzani's spokesman Dilshad Shahab said on Thursday.

"Based on the provisions of ... article 10 of the Law on Kurdistan Region president No. (1) of 2005, as amended, we decree as follows: February 25, 2024 is determined as the date of the elections to the sixth Iraqi Kurdistan parliament," Shahab told a press briefing in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

The spokesman urged all competent authorities to cooperate and coordinate their actions with an independent election commission to ensure an "unhindered execution of the decree."

Last year, the parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region were postponed due to disagreements between the main political forces in the region ” the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan ” over the current election law, which prompted the parliament to extend its mandate for a year and schedule the elections on November 18, 2023.

The lawmakers voted for the creation of an independent election commission. However, the new election law has still not been adopted.

In May, the Federal Supreme Court of Iraq ruled that the parliament's decision to extend its mandate was unconstitutional.

The parliament of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region has 111 seats, which are distributed among 17 factions representing all ethnic groups and political forces of the region.