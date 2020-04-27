UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Kurdistan To Test Plasma Therapy Against COVID-19 - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 10:01 PM

Iraqi Kurdistan to Test Plasma Therapy Against COVID-19 - Official

Health authorities in the eastern province of Sulaymaniyah in Iraqi Kurdistan plan to test plasma treatment for patients with coronavirus infection, Duhok Province Director for Public Health Nezar Ismet Taib said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Health authorities in the eastern province of Sulaymaniyah in Iraqi Kurdistan plan to test plasma treatment for patients with coronavirus infection, Duhok Province Director for Public Health Nezar Ismet Taib said in an interview with Sputnik.

Until now, Iraqi Kurdistan went with what Taib called "usual medicines" for treating COVID-19 patients and, according to the official, it went well as all infected patients in Duhok tested negative after two weeks of treatment.

"The plasma treatment is a trial and I heard they would try it in Sulaymaniyah. But we [Duhok Province] are not trying this now," Taib said.

As of Monday, the COVID-19 toll in Iraq has been 1,763 cumulative cases, including 86 fatalities, according to the latest situation update from the World Health Organization.

Related Topics

World Iraq Turkish Lira All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE participates in extraordinary meeting of touri ..

4 minutes ago

SEWA operates 29 stations in 51 regions

19 minutes ago

PTCL Group contributes Rs.100 Million toPM’s COV ..

2 hours ago

Vice Chancellor of University of Okara for online ..

3 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner visits Corona Crisis Managemen ..

3 minutes ago

Finland's Number of COVID-19 Cases Nears 4,700, De ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.