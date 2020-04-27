Iraqi Kurdistan to Test Plasma Therapy Against COVID-19 - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Health authorities in the eastern province of Sulaymaniyah in Iraqi Kurdistan plan to test plasma treatment for patients with coronavirus infection, Duhok Province Director for Public Health Nezar Ismet Taib said in an interview with Sputnik.

Until now, Iraqi Kurdistan went with what Taib called "usual medicines" for treating COVID-19 patients and, according to the official, it went well as all infected patients in Duhok tested negative after two weeks of treatment.

"The plasma treatment is a trial and I heard they would try it in Sulaymaniyah. But we [Duhok Province] are not trying this now," Taib said.

As of Monday, the COVID-19 toll in Iraq has been 1,763 cumulative cases, including 86 fatalities, according to the latest situation update from the World Health Organization.