MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2020) The first coronavirus-related fatality has been recorded in the Erbil province of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, Rudaw news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a statement by the Kurdistan Regional Government's Health Ministry.

According to the statement, a 75-year-old woman, who lived in Erbil's Andazyaran neighborhood, tested positive for the coronavirus following her death.

In addition, 10 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the district of Soran, located 108 kilometers (67 miles) northeast of Erbil city.

So far, the Erbil province ” the epicenter of the pandemic in the Kurdistan Region ” has recorded 188 cases of the disease, including 159 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 28 active cases in the city of Erbil.

In general, the Kurdistan Region has recorded 366 infections since the outbreak. Meanwhile, 322 patients have recovered and five others have died. There are currently 39 active cases in Kurdistan.