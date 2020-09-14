UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Kurdistan's Gov't Uncovers Network Smuggling Goods From Iran - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 06:32 PM

Iraqi Kurdistan's Gov't Uncovers Network Smuggling Goods From Iran - Ministry

The regional government in Iraqi Kurdistan (KRG) has uncovered a network of smugglers that illegally moved goods from Iran to Iraq's autonomous region, the Finance Ministry of the KRG said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The regional government in Iraqi Kurdistan (KRG) has uncovered a network of smugglers that illegally moved goods from Iran to Iraq's autonomous region, the Finance Ministry of the KRG said on Monday.

"As part of efforts made by the Ministry of Economy and Finance to control crossings to prevent fraudsters who break the law and commit fraud with disregard for public interest, we managed to reveal a fraud and smuggling network, with the help of the KRG's General Directorate of Customs and the Sulaimani [province] Customs Directorate," the ministry said, as quoted by the Kurdish Rudaw news agency.

According to the ministry, the network moved goods via the Parvizkhan checkpoint in eastern Iraqi Kurdistan, and the total amount of smuggled products was estimated to be worth hundreds of thousands of US Dollars.

Shakhawan Bakir, an official who is in charge of one of the border checkpoints, told Rudaw that the "technical staff" helped the regional authorities uncover the network.

Approximately 80 percent of goods are transferred from Iran to Iraqi Kurdistan illegally and are not declared at border customs.

Related Topics

Iran Iraq Border From Government

Recent Stories

Yas Theme Parks recognised for health and safety w ..

6 minutes ago

ADEK, startAD honour winners of &#039;YouthTech Co ..

6 minutes ago

Ministerial Development Council adopts public, pri ..

21 minutes ago

Russia reports 5,509 new COVID-19 cases, 57 deaths

21 minutes ago

ADQ launches &#039;Silal&#039; to enhance food and ..

36 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives outgoing Polish ambassador

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.