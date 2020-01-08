UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Kurdistan's Party Says US Bases Unaffected By Iranian Airstrikes In Region

Wed 08th January 2020 | 05:01 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) US military bases in Iraqi Kurdistan have remained unaffected by the Iranian revenge strikes, the attacks in western Iraq did not reach the targets either and hit "desert" areas, Khoshavi Babakr, a representative of the Iraqi Kurdistan Democratic Party in Russia, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

In the early hours of Wednesday, Iran fired missiles at the Ain Al Assad airbase and a facility in Erbil housing American military personnel in revenge for the US killing of commander Qasem Soleimani.

"The ministries of Iraq and Kurdistan deny human casualties. They are aware of destruction. Two missiles were found in Kurdistan: one exploded in Bardarash [a city between Mosul and Erbil], where several houses and one store were destroyed; the other fell in the southwest of Erbil, but did not explode.

There are no American military bases in the areas I have described," Babakr said.

According to Babakr, a US base for training troops fighting the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) is located northward of Erbil, in the Harir district.

"There are no reports that it was shelled," he added.

"Iraq also reported that 17 missiles had landed in Al Anbar Province. These are desert areas and missiles did not hit the target either," the politician stated.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the attacks had been carried out in self-defense and were in line with the UN Charter. Immediate reports say that there were no US casualties in the attack, however, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps report about "great losses" among American troops.

