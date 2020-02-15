UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Kurdistan's Prime Minister Lauds Lavrov's 2019 Visit As Symbol Of 'Great Friendship'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 06:45 PM

Iraqi Kurdistan's Prime Minister Lauds Lavrov's 2019 Visit as Symbol of 'Great Friendship'

Iraqi Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday that he saw the latter's visit as a testimony of strong ties between the region and Moscow

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Iraqi Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday that he saw the latter's visit as a testimony of strong ties between the region and Moscow.

"We really appreciated your visit.

It was a gesture and symbol of our great friendship and historical relations that we've had with Russia," Barzani said on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The visit further reinforced the friendship and strategic relations and demonstrated them to the world, he added.

Lavrov, in turn, thanked Iraqi Kurdistan for hospitality.

The top Russian diplomat visited Baghdad and Erbil in October. In Erbil, he met with Iraqi Kurdistan's President Nechirvan Barzani, the prime minister, as well as Masoud Barzani, the region's ex-president and the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Moscow Russia Visit Munich Baghdad October Top

Recent Stories

PSL 2020 is very important for me: Shoaib Malik

26 minutes ago

'Modi is fascist'

38 minutes ago

Kabbadi World-cup: Two semi finals will be played ..

54 minutes ago

Croatian Foreign Minister Says Expecting Lavrov's ..

6 minutes ago

Lavrov, Maas Discuss Idlib De-Escalation at Munich ..

6 minutes ago

6 killed in accident in Attock

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.