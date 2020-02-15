Iraqi Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday that he saw the latter's visit as a testimony of strong ties between the region and Moscow

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) Iraqi Kurdistan's Prime Minister Masrour Barzani told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday that he saw the latter's visit as a testimony of strong ties between the region and Moscow.

"We really appreciated your visit.

It was a gesture and symbol of our great friendship and historical relations that we've had with Russia," Barzani said on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

The visit further reinforced the friendship and strategic relations and demonstrated them to the world, he added.

Lavrov, in turn, thanked Iraqi Kurdistan for hospitality.

The top Russian diplomat visited Baghdad and Erbil in October. In Erbil, he met with Iraqi Kurdistan's President Nechirvan Barzani, the prime minister, as well as Masoud Barzani, the region's ex-president and the leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party.