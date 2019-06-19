UrduPoint.com
Iraqi, Kuwaiti Leaders Discuss Recent Developments In Persian Gulf Region - Press Service

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 10:53 PM

Iraqi President Barham Salih held a meeting on Wednesday with Kuwaiti Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to discuss the situation in the Persian Gulf region following the most recent incidents with oil tankers, the Iraqi presidential office said

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Iraqi President Barham Salih held a meeting on Wednesday with Kuwaiti Emir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to discuss the situation in the Persian Gulf region following the most recent incidents with oil tankers, the Iraqi presidential office said.

"The recent political developments in the region and the attempts of mitigating them to achieve stability in the region as well as Kuwait's contributing in the Iraq reconstruction processes and the relations between the both countries and the ways of upgrading these relations to meet the two fraternal peoples' aspirations were also discussed," the presidential office said in a statement, published on its official website.

Last week, two oil tankers were hit by explosions in the Strait of Hormuz, separating Iran, as well as Oman and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The causes of the incident remain unknown.

In May, another four tankers had been targeted by a sabotage attack off the UAE coast. According to UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, no concrete evidence pointing to the involvement of any particular country in the incident had been found during the investigation.

The United States, whose relations with Iran have been increasingly tense since Washington withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal and reimposed sanctions on Tehran, immediately accused Iran of standing behind the incidents. Tehran, in turn, has refuted the allegations.

