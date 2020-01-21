Iraqi Lawmaker Advised President Against Meeting With Trump at WEF - Reports

Hasan Karim Kaabi, the first deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, has advised President Barham Salih against meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Kurdish media outlet Rudaw reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Hasan Karim Kaabi, the first deputy speaker of the Iraqi parliament, has advised President Barham Salih against meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Kurdish media outlet Rudaw reported on Tuesday.

On Monday, the White House announced the list of world leaders Trump intended to have bilateral talks with at the forum. Apart from Salih, the leaders of Pakistan and Switzerland, and the head of the European Commission were also on the list.

According to Rudaw, Kaabi said that concerns surrounding Iraqi sovereignty, which Trump is suspected of having violated when he ordered a drone strike that killed one of Iran's top generals, Qasem Soleimani, and Abu Mahdi Muhandis, the deputy commander of the Iraqi Shia militia, near Baghdad earlier this month, drove his decision.

In response to the assassination, the Iraqi parliament said it would expel foreign troops and file a complaint against the United States with the UN for violating the nation's sovereignty.

The 50th Annual World Economic Forum will run from Tuesday until Friday in the Swiss resort village of Davos.