Iraqi Lawmaker Says US Strikes That Killed Soleimani Violated Iraq's Sovereignty - Reports

Mohammed Halboosi, the speaker of the Iraqi parliament, said on Friday that the US strikes on Baghdad that killed Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, were a gross violation of Iraq's sovereignty, Alsumaria TV channel reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Mohammed Halboosi, the speaker of the Iraqi parliament, said on Friday that the US strikes on Baghdad that killed Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, were a gross violation of Iraq's sovereignty, Alsumaria tv channel reported.

Halboosi said that the assassination of Soleimani was also a blatant violation of international agreements, the broadcaster noted.

The lawmaker urged the government to take necessary legislative and political steps, as well as security measures, to prevent such incidents in the future, according to the TV channel.

Halboosi stressed that Iraq must not turn into a battleground or a side to any regional or international conflict.

The US strikes that killed Soleimani are the latest development in the unfolding situation in Iraq, which has become a stage for a showdown between Washington and Tehran.

The tensions escalated when the United States accused the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia group of launching an attack on a US military base near the city of Kirkuk, which killed a US contractor. In retaliation, the US launched a strike against Kataib Hezbollah's forces killing about two dozen of its fighters, which, in turn, triggered Shiite protesters' attempts to storm the gates of the US embassy in Baghdad.

