Iraqi Lawmakers Refuse To Attend Parliament Sessions Over COVID-19 Fears - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 30 minutes ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 11:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) Members of the Iraqi parliament are refusing to attend its sessions due to concerns related to COVID-19, the Iraqi Shafaq news agency reported, citing a source in the parliament.

The source said that nothing indicated that parliament sessions would resume in the near future.

A possibility of holding parliament meetings in video format are being examined, according to the outlet.

More than 30 lawmakers contracted COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, the source stated, adding that some of them had not recovered yet.

Iraq has so far registered 45,402 COVID-19 cases, 1,756 related deaths and over 21,000 recoveries. A curfew is still in effect in the country, while domestic and international air traffic have been suspended.

Your Thoughts and Comments

