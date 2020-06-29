Iraqi Lawmakers Refuse To Attend Parliament Sessions Over COVID-19 Fears - Reports
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 12:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Members of the Iraqi parliament are refusing to attend its sessions due to concerns related to COVID-19, the Iraqi Shafaq news agency reported, citing a source in the parliament.
The source said that nothing indicated that parliament sessions would resume in the near future.
A possibility of holding parliament meetings in video format are being examined, according to the outlet.
More than 30 lawmakers contracted COVID-19 since the start of the outbreak, the source stated, adding that some of them had not recovered yet.
Iraq has so far registered 45,402 COVID-19 cases, 1,756 related deaths and over 21,000 recoveries. A curfew is still in effect in the country, while domestic and international air traffic have been suspended.