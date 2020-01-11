Iraqi Lawyers Suing US Embassy Say Confident of Winning in Court

A group of Iraqi lawyers that is suing the US embassy in Baghdad is confident in its chances to win the case, its member, Mustafa Hafez, told Sputnik on Friday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) A group of Iraqi lawyers that is suing the US embassy in Baghdad is confident in its chances to win the case, its member, Mustafa Hafez, told Sputnik on Friday.

The lawyers filed a lawsuit against the embassy on Thursday, demanding it to return 39.5 acres of land they consider to be misappropriated.

"The letter sent to the Iraqi prosecutor general is a demand to clarify the legality of providing the land [to the embassy] regardless of whether it was provided by selling, leasing, or exchanging it for [land] in the US for Iraq.

We are convinced that, according to an investigation conducted by us prior to filing the lawsuit, there was nothing of the sort," Hafez said.

He was confident that the prosecutor's office would arrive on Sunday. According to Hafez, his group includes approximately 700 people from across Iraq.

"We would not have gathered together and agreed to take up this issue unless we had been sure that we would win the case," Hafez said.

The US embassy in Baghdad is the largest in the world, being six times bigger than the UN headquarters in New York.