Iraqi Leaders Say Claims Of Defeating Terrorism In Iraq Mistake - Russian Mission To UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 10 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:40 AM

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The Iraqi leaders told UN Security Council members' representatives during a trip to the middle East last week that it would be politically a mistake to claim terrorism was defeated in Iraq, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vladimir Safronkov told reporters on Tuesday.

"The Iraqi leadership told the members of the Security Council about the national problems the country faces, including the need to continue counter-terrorism efforts," Safronkov said. "Everyone says that claiming a defeat of terrorism would be politically a mistake. Fighters remain in Iraq. They come from Syria driven out by the military operation in the Arab Republic, and disperse in local communities, sleeper cells and the threat can re-emerge at any moment."

On June 28 and 29, UN Security Council members' representatives visited Iraq and met with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali al-Hakim among other government officials.

Safronkov said the threat posed by terrorism to Iraq's national security remains persistent and it is crucial to combat it. However, he added that engaging in reconstruction, rebuilding and economic development would also contribute in the defeat of terrorism.

In addition to combating terrorism, tackling the fate of minorities - Christians and Yazidis - that left Iraq amid the genocide conducted by the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) is also among Iraq's national priorities, Safronkov pointed out.

"Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim told us about the steps the government undertakes to restore the rights of Christians and Yazidis in Iraq," Safronkov said.

In 2014, the Islamic State captured vast territories in Iraq and Syria. The Iraqi army has successfully fought back against the terror group and as a result, former Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi declared an end to the fight against the Islamic State in December. However, terror cells are still believed to be operating in the country.

