Iraqi Military College Near Baghdad Airport Rocked by Explosion - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) An unidentified object blew up near the Iraqi military college at the Baghdad International Airport, a security source told Sputnik on Saturday.

The device reportedly detonated by the college fence. There were no casualties, according to the source.

An investigation into the incident is underway.