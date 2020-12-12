UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Military College Near Baghdad Airport Rocked By Explosion - Source

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 04:34 PM

Iraqi Military College Near Baghdad Airport Rocked by Explosion - Source

An unidentified object blew up near the Iraqi military college at the Baghdad International Airport, a security source told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) An unidentified object blew up near the Iraqi military college at the Baghdad International Airport, a security source told Sputnik on Saturday.

The device reportedly detonated by the college fence. There were no casualties, according to the source.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

