Iraqi Military College Near Baghdad Airport Rocked By Explosion - Source
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 04:34 PM
An unidentified object blew up near the Iraqi military college at the Baghdad International Airport, a security source told Sputnik on Saturday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) An unidentified object blew up near the Iraqi military college at the Baghdad International Airport, a security source told Sputnik on Saturday.
The device reportedly detonated by the college fence. There were no casualties, according to the source.
An investigation into the incident is underway.