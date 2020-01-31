Iraqi Military Confirms Resumption of Joint Anti-IS Operations With US-Led Coalition

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Iraqi military and the US-led international coalition have resumed joint operations against the Islamic State terror group (IS, banned in Russia) until a new cooperation agreement is struck, the office of the Iraqi armed forces' commander confirmed on Thursday.

After the US killing of Iran's top general Qasem Soleimani in Iraq in early January, the coalition halted its training mission and the anti-IS fight to focus on its personnel's security. On January 15, US media reported, citing unnamed American military officials, that the joint operations in Iraq had resumed. Earlier on Thursday, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley said that Washington was discussing with Baghdad the possibility of deploying the Patriot air defense system following Iran's retaliatory strikes on two Iraqi military bases that house US troops.

"In light of the continuing activity of IS terrorists in various regions of Iraq and with a view to using the time that is left for the international coalition before new cooperation is established between its forces and our military, it was decided to conduct joint activities," the office said, as quoted by the Shafaq news agency.

According to the statement, the coalition will provide air support to operations against militants, the nature of which will be determined by Baghdad.

The Iraqi military specified that this joint fight against militants would continue until a new agreement that "guarantees Iraqi sovereignty on the ground and in the airspace" was reached.

The Iraqi parliament voted to expel coalition forces on January 5 in the wake of Soleimani's killing. Baghdad has since started working on a new type of cooperation with the coalition with a view to reducing its activities to consultations, arms deliveries and training as well as limiting its freedom of movement on Iraqi soil.