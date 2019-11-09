UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Military Denies Claim That Army Deployed Firearms To Disperse Protesters - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 11:08 PM

Iraqi Military Denies Claim That Army Deployed Firearms to Disperse Protesters - Spokesman

The Iraqi military does not use weapons to disperse protesters, Abdul Karim Khalaf, the spokesman for the country's Armed Forces told Sputnik on Saturday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2019) The Iraqi military does not use weapons to disperse protesters, Abdul Karim Khalaf, the spokesman for the country's Armed Forces told Sputnik on Saturday.

The Iraqi human rights group claimed earlier in the day that at least six people were killed during a crackdown on demonstrations in the center of the Iraqi capital Baghdad on Saturday and that law enforcement forces actively used tear gas and live bullets to disperse protests.

"Information about the use of tear gas shells and firearms by security forces in the center of Baghdad is not true," Khalaf said.

According to the spokesman, officers who are in close proximity to the protests do not carry weapons with them.

Firearms, he noted, "were only available to military personnel guarding vital facilities."

Nationwide protests began across Iraq in early October, with people demanding the government's dismissal, as well as economic reforms, better living conditions, social welfare and an end to corruption. As rallies grew more violent, the government had to declare a curfew and cut internet access in Baghdad and other regions. In the wake of all this, Iraqi President Barham Salih announced on October 31 that Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi had agreed to resign.

According to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, over 270 people have been killed in protests since October 1.

Related Topics

Corruption Prime Minister Internet United Nations Iraq Baghdad October Gas All Government

Recent Stories

Civilians at risk in Syria's northeast, northwest ..

2 minutes ago

Court to decide matter of Maryam Nawaz: Sheikh Ras ..

10 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 735 cases

10 minutes ago

Moscow Says to Shield Cooperation With Iran From ' ..

10 minutes ago

President felicitates Asif on winning second world ..

10 minutes ago

Putin Calls For Balance Between Use of Artificial ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.