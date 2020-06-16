UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Military Detains 6 IS Terrorists In Country's North - Intelligence Department

Muhammad Irfan 18 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 11:49 PM

Iraqi security forces have arrested six members of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in the northern province of Nineveh, the Interior Ministry's intelligence service said on Tuesday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Iraqi security forces have arrested six members of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in the northern province of Nineveh, the Interior Ministry's intelligence service said on Tuesday.

"The Interior Ministry's intelligence units detained six terrorists in separate districts of the Nineveh province ...

who were wanted for belonging to the IS terrorist gangs," the service said, as quoted by Iraq's Al-Sumaria news agency.

The detainees were handed over to the country's judicial authorities for investigation, the service added.

In 2017, the Iraqi government declared victory over the Islamic State, although pockets of militants remain in certain areas of the country.

