Iraqi Military Has 'Urgent Need' Of NATO Presence, Training - Retired Brigadier General

Muhammad Irfan 6 seconds ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 03:10 PM

Iraqi Military Has 'Urgent Need' of NATO Presence, Training - Retired Brigadier General

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2021) The Iraqi military needs NATO troops to be present in Iraq for training, Aayad Al Toufan, a retired Iraqi Army brigadier general, told Sputnik, following NATO's announcement that it would increase its Iraqi contingent.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Monday that the alliance would increase its presence in Iraq from 500 to 4,000 troops.

"The Iraqi military is in urgent need of the presence of NATO in training its troops, especially since this doesn't only include training, but also arming and preparing the forces that are undergoing training as is the case with the 15th and 16th divisions that have been trained, armed, and prepared to participate in the liberation of Mosul, and the two divisions have performed well," Al Toufan said.

At the same time, Amer  Al Fayez, a member of the Iraqi parliamentary committee for foreign relations, told Sputnik on Friday that Iraq had no need in a larger NATO presence or in any foreign troops at all.

