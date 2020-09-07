Iraqi Military Opens Inquiry Into Sunday Rocket Attack on Baghdad Airport - Official Media

The Iraqi armed forces have launched an investigation into the recent rocket attack on Baghdad International Airport at the request of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the official Security Media Cell said on Monday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) The Iraqi armed forces have launched an investigation into the recent rocket attack on Baghdad International Airport at the request of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, the official Security Media Cell said on Monday.

On Sunday, three Katyusha rockets landed in the area of the airport, with one of them causing material damage to four civilian vehicles, according to the service. The rockets were fired from the Abu Ghraib district, west of the Iraqi capital. No casualties have been reported.

"Under the direction of the Prime Minister and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the Joint Operations Command has opened an investigation to determine those responsible for launching Katyusha rockets on Baghdad International Airport," the service said in a statement, adding that details would be published later on Monday.

Baghdad's airport, which is adjacent to a military airfield, and the city's green zone that hosts government building and foreign diplomatic missions, frequently suffers from rocket attacks.

No armed group has claimed responsibility for the incident yet.