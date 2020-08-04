Iraqi Military Says Carried Out Attack on IS Sites in Northern Saladin Province

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The Iraqi Air Force has launched an airstrike on positions of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, outlawed in Russia) in the city of Samarra, located in the Saladin province, the Joint Operations Command said on Tuesday.

"This morning, the army's air forces conducted an airstrike on sites in Samarra, where the IS is located," military spokesman Maj. Gen. Tahsin al-Khafaji told the Iraqi news Agency, adding that the return of the military's aircraft to their bases was safe.

The strike destroyed two boats belonging to the extremist group, the spokesman added.

Along with the attack, units of Iraq's Federal Police Forces have managed to find and fully demolish two terrorist bases with military hardware in another northern province ” Kirkuk.

Despite the Iraqi authorities announcing the country's complete liberation from IS militants after over three years of fighting in 2017, pockets of terrorists continue to engage in sabotage and armed attacks in the liberated regions.