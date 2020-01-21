UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Military Says Overnight Rocket Attack On Green Zone Launched From Southeast Baghdad

Muhammad Irfan 50 seconds ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 07:33 PM

Iraqi Military Says Overnight Rocket Attack on Green Zone Launched From Southeast Baghdad

Iraq's Joint Operations Command said on Tuesday that the three missiles, which landed near the US embassy int he so-called green zone overnight, had been launched from the southeastern Baghdad district of Al-Zafraniya

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Iraq's Joint Operations Command said on Tuesday that the three missiles, which landed near the US embassy int he so-called green zone overnight, had been launched from the southeastern Baghdad district of Al-Zafraniya.

Earlier in the day, an Iraqi security source told Sputnik that three rockets had landed in the "green zone" in Baghdad, close to the US embassy, causing no casualties.

"The Baghdad Operations Command found rocket launching sites in the Al-Zafraniya district," the military said.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi ordered to start an investigation into the incident.

