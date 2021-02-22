(@FahadShabbir)

Two rockets hit Bagdad's walled-off Green Zone housing embassies and government buildings on Monday, the Iraqi military said

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2021) Two rockets hit Bagdad's walled-off Green Zone housing embassies and government buildings on Monday, the Iraqi military said.

"Two rockets fell into the Green Zone, no one was hurt," a statement by the national security forces read.

A Sputnik correspondent said that a blast erupted near the area. The military said it was monitoring the situation.

The Green Zone and the nearby international airport are frequently targeted by rocket strikes. The US embassy came under an attack in December, which caused no casualties.