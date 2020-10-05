UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Military Says Two Rockets Fell In Baghdad

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 01:20 PM

Iraqi Military Says Two Rockets Fell in Baghdad

Two rockets fell in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Monday, the country's Security Media Cell reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Two rockets fell in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Monday, the country's Security Media Cell reported.

"The criminal terrorist groups have yet again targeted peaceful civilians in their areas of residence, and after targeting a peaceful family near the Baghdad International Airport on September 27 that led to the death of six innocent women and children, these groups launched two rockets in the early hours of the morning on Monday," the Iraqi Security Media Cell wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Terrorist Twitter Baghdad September Criminals Women Family Media Airport

Recent Stories

Another doctor in capital tested COVID-19 positive ..

3 minutes ago

Payment of fixed minimum wage to kiln workers must ..

4 minutes ago

Four illegal colonies sealed

4 minutes ago

World's Teachers day observed in Sukkur

8 minutes ago

Max feels heartbroken post breakup with Demi Lovat ..

33 minutes ago

EU's Von Der Leyen Goes Into Self-Isolation After ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.