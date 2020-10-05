Iraqi Military Says Two Rockets Fell in Baghdad

Two rockets fell in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Monday, the country's Security Media Cell reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) Two rockets fell in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad on Monday, the country's Security Media Cell reported.

"The criminal terrorist groups have yet again targeted peaceful civilians in their areas of residence, and after targeting a peaceful family near the Baghdad International Airport on September 27 that led to the death of six innocent women and children, these groups launched two rockets in the early hours of the morning on Monday," the Iraqi Security Media Cell wrote on Twitter.