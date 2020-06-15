UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Military Slams Turkey For Violating Airspace In Light Of New Anti-Kurdish Operation

Sumaira FH 17 seconds ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 06:30 PM

Iraqi Military Slams Turkey for Violating Airspace in Light of New Anti-Kurdish Operation

The Iraqi armed forces on Monday condemned Turkey for "a flagrant violation" of the country's sovereignty after the Turkish military used Iraqi airspace to launch an offensive on the Kurdish militia

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The Iraqi armed forces on Monday condemned Turkey for "a flagrant violation" of the country's sovereignty after the Turkish military used Iraqi airspace to launch an offensive on the Kurdish militia.

The statement came after the Turkish armed forces started Operation Claw-Eagle in northern Iraq against forces of the Kurdistan Workers' Party and the Kurdish People's Protection Units, referred to jointly as the PKK/YPG, which are designated as terrorists by Ankara. The Turkish troops hit PKK's bases in Iraq's Sinjar, Qandil, Zap, Avasin-Basyan, Karacak and Hakurk earlier in the day.

"The Joint Operations Command denounces the violation of Iraqi airspace by Turkish aircraft," the military said, as cited by the official Iraqi news Agency.

The military also said that during this "flagrant violation" of the country's sovereignty, Turkish planes targeted a refugee camp near the towns of Makhmur and Sinjar, and called for respect for the two countries' common interests.�

"Iraq is fully prepared for cooperation between the two countries and ensuring control of the security situation on the common border," the statement said.

Earlier in the day, Iraqi Defense Minister Juma Inad arrived in the northern province of Nineveh, which shares a border with Iraqi Kurdistan, to review security units in Mosul city, the INA reported. Iraqi Interior Minister Othman al-Ghanmi, in turn, met with the head of the Nineveh's police department.

