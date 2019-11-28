UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Military To Create 'Crisis Cells' To Maintain Security Amid Ongoing Unrest

Iraq's Joint Operations Command (JOC) announced on Thursday the formation of "crisis cells," which will be chaired by the provinces' governors, to maintain security amid the ongoing anti-government protests across Iraq

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Iraq's Joint Operations Command (JOC) announced on Thursday the formation of "crisis cells," which will be chaired by the provinces' governors, to maintain security amid the ongoing anti-government protests across Iraq.

Late on Wednesday, the demonstrators set the Iranian consulate in Iraq's southern city of Najaf on fire. Witnesses told Sputnik that dozens of protesters were injured in clashes with security servicemen. In response, the authorities imposed a curfew in the province.

"Given the importance of the security and strengthening the rule of law in the provinces, including protecting the public and private interest, the crisis cells have been formed, headed by the governors," Iraq's Al-Sumaria broadcaster reported, citing the JOC's statement.

The death toll from the protests, which started in October, has exceeded 300, with about 15,000 others being injured. In November, 66 Iraqi officers stood before trial for excessive use of force against the protesters. The demonstrators are rallying against corruption, low living standards and unemployment.

