Iraqi Minister Discusses With French Counterpart Bilateral Relations, Situation In Syria

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 29 seconds ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 06:30 PM

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) Iraq's Foreign Minister Muhammad Alhakim discussed on Thursday with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, bilateral relations, the regional situation and the need to reduce tensions in the middle East amid Turkey's military Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria.

Turkey launched its operation in northeastern Syria on October 9 with aim of clearing the border area of Kurdish militia, which Ankara has designated as terrorists, and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). The offensive has already been condemned by the international community.

"We observed three main directions, including bilateral relations, the regional situation and the need to reduce tensions," Alhakim said at a joint press conference with the French foreign minister in Baghdad.

The Iraqi minister stressed the importance of Syria's territorial integrity and the Iraqi role in returning Syria to the Arab League.

Alhakim added that relations between Baghdad and Paris, and French President Emmanuel Macron's upcoming visit to Iraq were discussed also during the talks.

