Iraqi Minister Pledges Support For Lebanon's Health Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 06:10 PM

Iraqi Minister Pledges Support for Lebanon's Health Sector

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The Iraqi government intends to support Lebanon at all levels, especially its health sector, Iraqi Health Minister Hassan al-Tamimi said on Thursday.

The Iraqi health ministry's chief is currently on an official visit to Lebanon, which includes visits to several hospitals in Beirut together with his Lebanese counterpart, Hamad Hassan.

"There are instructions from the Iraqi government to support Lebanon at all levels, and primarily its health sector," al-Tamimi said, as quoted by the Lebanese presidential office, after a meeting with President Michel Aoun.

Lebanon's health sector faces multiple difficulties because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the long-running financial and economic crises. As a result of Currency shortages and the collapse of Lebanese pound, health facilities are struggling to purchase drugs and medical equipment.

In addition, the high rate of COVID-19 infections has resulted in the maximum occupancy in hospitals.

