Iraqi MP dies of COVID-19 as cases jump 600%

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Iraqi lawmaker Ghida Kambash died Friday after contracting the novel coronavirus, parliament announced, its first member to succumb to the virus as its spread ramps up across the country.

The 46-year-old was a three-time MP from Baquba, northeast of Baghdad, and helped pass laws on education reform and social welfare.

She leaves behind four children.

Last month, parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbussi said up to 20 deputies were confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19.