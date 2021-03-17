Iraqi National Faces 10 Years in Prison for Attempt to Smuggle Guns - US Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Iraqi citizen and US permanent resident Nihad Al Jaberi faces up to ten years in prison for an attempt to smuggle firearms into Iraq, the US Department of Justice said in a release on Tuesday.

"An Iraqi national has appeared in US District Court in Savannah after his indictment on charges related to the attempted smuggling of firearms to Iraq," the release said. "The smuggling charge carries upon conviction a penalty of up to ten years in prison and substantial financial penalties.

"

The Justice Department said Al Jaberi attempted to export three handguns and six long-range rifles in a shipment to Iraq by describing the contents as spare auto parts with no license required.

Al Jaberi has been charged with smuggling, failure to notify a common carrier and submitting false or misleading export information, the release also said.

The seizure of the shipment is a result of the diligent work of Customs and Border Protection at the Port of Savannah, the release added.