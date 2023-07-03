Open Menu

Iraqi National Who Burned Quran Denies Sweden's Accusations Of Incitement

Faizan Hashmi Published July 03, 2023 | 11:43 PM

The Iraqi migrant who burned a copy of the Quran outside a Stockholm mosque has denied accusations of incitement after Swedish police opened a probe into potential "agitation against an ethnic group"

Dozens of Muslim countries lashed out against Sweden for allowing Salwan Momika to stomp on and burn islam's holy book on Wednesday, the first day of the Eid al-Adha holiday.

"I deny these accusations against me... I don't have a problem with people, my problem is with ideas," he told the Aftonbladet daily in an interview out Monday.

The 37-year-old said he would defend himself in court.

He has reportedly been living under police protection at an undisclosed location.

Asked whether he believed that his act could ruin Sweden's chances of joining NATO, Momika said that one should not "mix politics with personal freedoms" and suggested that what he did was in Sweden's interests.

The burning of the Quran has further clouded Sweden's prospects of joining NATO any time soon. Objections to its accession from Turkey, a NATO member, will hang heavily over the alliance's upcoming summit in Vilnius set for July 11-12.

More Stories From World