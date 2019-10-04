UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Officers Liquidate IS Terrorists Who Blocked Off Road Amid Protests - Press Service

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 07:00 AM

Iraqi Officers Liquidate IS Terrorists Who Blocked Off Road Amid Protests - Press Service

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) Members of the Islamic State terror organization (banned in Russia) blocked off a road between the Iraqi capital of Baghdad and the city of Samarra amid anti-government protests in the country, the press service of the Iraqi security service said on Friday, adding that security officers subsequently liquidated the group.

"Late on Thursday, a group of IS militants managed to block off the Baghdad-Samarra road. Security services units were immediately dispatched to the site and unblocked the road, destroying the group," the press service wrote on Facebook.

The statement noted that the incident took place while the officers were "ensuring security across districts in Baghdad and other provinces grasped by protests.

"

The demonstrations in Baghdad and several other areas in central and southern Iraq began on Tuesday with the protesters demanding economic reforms and end to corruption.

The rallies have turned violent as law enforcement officers tried to suppress them. Early on Thursday, a curfew was introduced in Baghdad and several other regions but the violence continued.

A source in the Iraqi human rights commission said late on Thursday that 31 people had been killed and 1,188 others had been injured in the unrest.

Related Topics

Injured Corruption Militants Russia Facebook Iraq Road Samarra Baghdad SITE

Recent Stories

Customs officials issued new SRO to hide Rs 80 bil ..

7 hours ago

Bahrain issues travel warning for its citizens to ..

8 hours ago

Al Ain Club grants Hazza Al Mansoori, Sultan Al Ne ..

8 hours ago

UAE participates in San Marino Captains Regent ina ..

8 hours ago

Emir of Kuwait receives telephone call from UN chi ..

8 hours ago

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.