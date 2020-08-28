MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) Three rockets have landed inside Baghdad's so-called green zone without causing any casualties, Iraq's official Security Media Cell said early on Friday.

"Three Katyusha rockets fell [late on Thursday] in one of the empty areas inside the green zone in Baghdad, without causing any losses," the service said in a statement, cited by the state-run Iraqi news Agency.

A rocket attack was launched from the Baijai district, located in the west of the Iraqi capital, according to the media.

The service noted that another rocket, fired from the capital's Dora highway, had earlier landed in Baghdad's neighborhood of Jadriyah.

No causalities were also reported.

Baghdad's green zone, which hosts government buildings and foreign embassies, occasionally suffers from rocket attacks. The area is also located not far from Baghdad International Airport, adjacent to a military airfield. Usually, such incidents do not result in casualties among the civilians and do not entail significant damage.

In mid-June, the joint command of the Iraqi armed forces said that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi had ordered the creation of special committees to curb rocket attacks.