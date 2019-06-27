Iraqi Oil Minister Calls for Constructive Dialogue on Hormuz Strait Conflict

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) Iraq calls for constructive dialogue to settle the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz and will not join an alliance against any country, Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban said Thursday.

Tensions over the important waterway flared up after Iran said earlier this month that it had downed a US surveillance drone flying over the coastal Hormozgan province after it violated the country's airspace. Meanwhile, the US Central Command said that the drone had been shot down while operating over international waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

"Regarding the passage of tankers through Strait of Hormuz. The whole region needs peace and tranquility as prerequisite for economic development and prosperity. Differences are to be settled through constructive dialogue," the minister said during his opening address at the Iraq Petroleum conference in London.

"We will not align with a certain country or be part of alliance against others," Ghadhban said.