Iraqi Oil Minister Says Not Worried Strait of Hormuz Might Close Amid US-Iranian Tensions

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban said Monday he was not concerned that the Strait of Hormuz might close amid recent US-Iranian tensions in the region.

"I have no concern. There's so much interest in keeping it open for the world economy, for Iran itself. I don't think it could be closed," the minister told reporters ahead of the OPEC meeting in Vienna.