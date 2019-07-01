UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Oil Minister Says Not Worried Strait Of Hormuz Might Close Amid US-Iranian Tensions

Faizan Hashmi 40 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 06:49 PM

Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban said Monday he was not concerned that the Strait of Hormuz might close amid recent US-Iranian tensions in the region

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Iraqi Oil Minister Thamir Ghadhban said Monday he was not concerned that the Strait of Hormuz might close amid recent US-Iranian tensions in the region.

"I have no concern. There's so much interest in keeping it open for the world economy, for Iran itself. I don't think it could be closed," the minister told reporters ahead of the OPEC meeting in Vienna.

