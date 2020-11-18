Iraqi Oil Ministry Announces Tender for Basra Refinery Investment Project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) The Iraqi Oil Ministry announced on Wednesday the invitation of international companies to participate in a tender for the implementation of the Basra-based Al-Faw oil plant investment project with the capacity of 300,000 barrels per day (bpd).

Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar affirmed the ministry's eagerness to implement investment projects to increase the oil production capacity in line with high-quality technical specifications.

This is one of the most important sustainable development projects for the country's petroleum industry, Abdul Jabbar added, noting that the refinery's output specifications will be environmentally friendly and comply with the Euro 5 international standard.

According to media reports, the ministry announced a similar tender in 2019.