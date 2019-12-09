UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Parliament Agrees Candidacy For Prime Minister Amid Street Protests

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 10:38 PM

The factions in the Iraqi parliament agreed Monday on the candidacy of the future prime minister, lawmaker Nahida Diani told Sputnik on Monday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) The factions in the Iraqi parliament agreed Monday on the candidacy of the future prime minister, lawmaker Nahida Diani told Sputnik on Monday.

The name of that person has not been revealed, but it is known that he was not part of the previous governments. It is expected that his candidacy will satisfy the "street" amid mass anti-government protests nationwide.

In late November, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi sent a letter of resignation to parliament, which was accepted.

"Political factions have chosen several candidates for the post of prime minister. I have information that an agreement has been reached on the candidacy of the head of government, but so far the name of the candidate has not been revealed," Diani said.

"It will be an independent politician who is not a member of any of the factions, is close to the people, and never previously held posts in power structures or government," she added.

