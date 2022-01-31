Iraqi Parliament Announces Finalized List of Candidates for Presidential Election

The Iraqi parliament announced on Monday the finalized list of 25 candidates for the presidential election, including acting President Barham Salih and former Foreign Minister Hoshyar Zebari

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The Iraqi parliament announced on Monday the finalized list of 25 candidates for the presidential election, including acting President Barham Salih and former Foreign Minister Hoshyar Zebari.

Iraqi parliamentary speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi announced the registration of candidates for the presidential election on January 10.

Presidential hopefuls had 15 days to register as candidates.

Salih was nominated by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, while Zebari, much-maligned for separatism and suspicion of corruption, was appointed by the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

The winner will enable the parliament's largest coalition to form a new cabinet. The parliamentary session for presidential election is appointed for February 7.