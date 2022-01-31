UrduPoint.com

Iraqi Parliament Announces Finalized List Of Candidates For Presidential Election

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2022 | 09:54 PM

Iraqi Parliament Announces Finalized List of Candidates for Presidential Election

The Iraqi parliament announced on Monday the finalized list of 25 candidates for the presidential election, including acting President Barham Salih and former Foreign Minister Hoshyar Zebari

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The Iraqi parliament announced on Monday the finalized list of 25 candidates for the presidential election, including acting President Barham Salih and former Foreign Minister Hoshyar Zebari.

Iraqi parliamentary speaker Mohammed al-Halboosi announced the registration of candidates for the presidential election on January 10.

Presidential hopefuls had 15 days to register as candidates.

Salih was nominated by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, while Zebari, much-maligned for separatism and suspicion of corruption, was appointed by the Kurdistan Democratic Party.

The winner will enable the parliament's largest coalition to form a new cabinet. The parliamentary session for presidential election is appointed for February 7.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Parliament January February Cabinet

Recent Stories

Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Violated Estonian Airspa ..

Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Violated Estonian Airspace - Estonian Defense Forces

4 minutes ago
 US State Dept. Confirms Blinken, Lavrov to Have Ph ..

US State Dept. Confirms Blinken, Lavrov to Have Phone Call Tuesday

4 minutes ago
 RUDA CEO hails apex court decision

RUDA CEO hails apex court decision

4 minutes ago
 Court grants bail to Saleem Bajari

Court grants bail to Saleem Bajari

7 minutes ago
 Govt committed to provide basic facilities to peop ..

Govt committed to provide basic facilities to people: Governor

7 minutes ago
 Manhunt in Germany after two police shot dead

Manhunt in Germany after two police shot dead

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>