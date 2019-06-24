UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Parliament Approves Ministers Of Interior, Defense, Justice - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 07:40 PM

Iraqi Parliament Approves Ministers of Interior, Defense, Justice - Source

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The Iraqi parliament approved on Monday new heads of the interior, defense and justice ministries under Prime Minister Adil Abd Mahdi, a source in the parliament told Sputnik.

"The Iraqi parliament approved Yaseen Yasiri as the interior minister, Najah Shammari as the defense minister and Faruq Ameen as the justice minister," the source said.

In October, the Iraqi parliament approved 14 ministers of the new government, giving the cabinet an opportunity to launch its activities. At the same time some ministerial positions remained vacant with Mahdi performing these duties.

The Iraqi parliament was formed after the May 2018 general election, but the functioning of the government was at a standstill over lack of consensus on appointments for ministerial posts. 

Related Topics

Prime Minister Interior Minister Parliament Same May October 2018 Government Cabinet Election 2018

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises Islamic economy contri ..

12 minutes ago

Rapid processing, proactive mechanisms solutions t ..

27 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs Strategic Affairs Coun ..

27 minutes ago

Eight-week Regional U19 Academies programme commen ..

42 minutes ago

Arab Parliament condemns terrorist attack on Abha ..

1 hour ago

Ajman Government committed to achieving UAE Vision ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.