Iraqi Parliament Approves Ministers of Interior, Defense, Justice - Source

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The Iraqi parliament approved on Monday new heads of the interior, defense and justice ministries under Prime Minister Adil Abd Mahdi, a source in the parliament told Sputnik.

"The Iraqi parliament approved Yaseen Yasiri as the interior minister, Najah Shammari as the defense minister and Faruq Ameen as the justice minister," the source said.

In October, the Iraqi parliament approved 14 ministers of the new government, giving the cabinet an opportunity to launch its activities. At the same time some ministerial positions remained vacant with Mahdi performing these duties.

The Iraqi parliament was formed after the May 2018 general election, but the functioning of the government was at a standstill over lack of consensus on appointments for ministerial posts.