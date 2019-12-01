(@imziishan)

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) The Iraqi parliament voted Sunday to approve the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, a day after he submitted the request, a source in the legislature told Sputnik.

"The parliament has decided to approve Adel Mahdi's resignation," the source said.

Mahdi announced on Friday he wanted to stand down in response to the crisis in the country after weeks of anti-government protests led to clashes. Over 300 were killed and thousands more hurt.