UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Parliament Approves Prime Minister's Resignation - Source

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 04:50 PM

Iraqi Parliament Approves Prime Minister's Resignation - Source

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) The Iraqi parliament voted Sunday to approve the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, a day after he submitted the request, a source in the legislature told Sputnik.

"The parliament has decided to approve Adel Mahdi's resignation," the source said.

Mahdi announced on Friday he wanted to stand down in response to the crisis in the country after weeks of anti-government protests led to clashes. Over 300 were killed and thousands more hurt.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Sunday

Recent Stories

Political participation is an integral part of com ..

11 minutes ago

2nd December a witness to dreams of UAE’s leader ..

56 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Central African President ..

1 hour ago

&#039;UAE’s tremendous progress has been made po ..

4 hours ago

Spirit of the Union that runs through us, have ren ..

4 hours ago

&#039;Education will remain a priority and our pat ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.