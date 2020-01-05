Iraqi Parliament Approves Resolution Ordering Withdrawal of US-Led Coalition Forces

СAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2020) Iraq's parliament has voiced its support to a recommendation put forward by Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi to order the withdrawal of US-led coalition troops from the country and ending cooperation with the international coalition to combat terrorist groups, in a vote conducted during an emergency meeting of lawmakers on Sunday.

Iraq's parliament approved a resolution comprising of multiple measures. Lawmakers were in favor of demanding that Iraq withdraw its request for coalition assistance in fighting Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia) and ordering the withdrawal of foreign troops from Iraqi soil. According to the resolution, Iraq should also forbid foreign military the use of the country's territory, airspace and territorial waters. The Iraqi government must also guarantee a state monopoly on weapons, lawmakers stated.

Additionally, parliament voted to demand that the government conduct a high-level investigation into the US drone strike that killed prominent Iraqi and Iranian military personnel and notify parliament of the results of the investigation within seven days, according to the resolution.

Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group, were among those killed in the early hours of Friday by a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport. Soleimani and al-Muhandis were blamed by Washington for organizing demonstrations at the US Embassy in Baghdad on December 31.

US President Donald Trump said the recent strikes were a preemptive, defensive move to prevent war, although later claimed that Washington has identified 52 further Iranian targets at which US forces are ready to strike. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has warned that Tehran will take revenge for what it views to be a heinous crime.