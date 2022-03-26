Iraqi Parliament Delays Vote on President for Second Time

Iraqi parliamentary speaker Muhammad Halbousi announced on Saturday that the vote on the country's president would be held on March 30 as the quorum of two-thirds was not met

"The session on the election of the republic's president is scheduled for next Wednesday," Halbousi was quoted as saying by the Iraqi news Agency.

This is the second time since February that the 329-seat legislature fails to elect the head of state following last October's general election.

The 40-strong pool of candidates has two front-runners. They are sitting President Barham Saleh and Rebar Ahmed, the leader of the recently formed alliance of Shia, Sunni and Kurdish parties, which together account for the majority of seats.