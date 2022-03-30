UrduPoint.com

Iraqi Parliament Fails To Elect President For Third Time Due To Lack Of Quorum

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 30, 2022 | 09:54 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The Iraqi parliament said on Wednesday that it had failed to elect a new president for the third time as the quorum of two-thirds was not met.

On February 7, the first attempt to elect a president failed, due to a boycott of the vote by several parliamentary blocs at once. This past Saturday, the parliament again failed to elect a president from 40 candidates, including incumbent President Barham Saleh, due to a lack of quorum and postponed the vote to March 30.

"The session of the parliament has been completed without setting a new date for the session for the presidential election," the Iraqi parliament said in a statement.

A source in parliament told Sputnik that no more than 120 lawmakers attended the meeting.

Under Iraqi law, the 329-seat parliament elects the head of state by a two-thirds majority. The presidential term is four years, and the constitution allows two terms in office in a row.

Since the adoption of the 2005 constitution, Iraq is a parliamentary republic, with the powers of the president significantly limited in favor of the prime minister, who serves as the commander-in-chief of the armed forces and is responsible for implementing national policy. The role of the president is more symbolic, with the head of state embodying "national unity and sovereignty of the country."

