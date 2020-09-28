Iraqi Parliament Group to Visit Russia for Security Talks in Late October - Lawmaker

A delegation of Iraq's parliamentary committee on security and defense will visit Russia at the end of October for talks on bilateral security coordination, the committee's chairman, Mohammad Reza, told Sputnik on Monday

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2020) A delegation of Iraq's parliamentary committee on security and defense will visit Russia at the end of October for talks on bilateral security coordination, the committee's chairman, Mohammad Reza, told Sputnik on Monday.

"We are scheduled to pay a visit to Russia approximately at the end of next month. The meeting will focus on the coordination between Baghdad and Moscow, as well as on conducting workshops with one of Iraq's security services," Reza said.

According to Reza, he will be accompanied during the visit by security staff and the committee's members.