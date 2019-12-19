UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iraqi Parliament Postpones Voting On Election Law Until December 23 Amid Disputes - Source

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 19th December 2019 | 01:06 PM

Iraqi Parliament Postpones Voting on Election Law Until December 23 Amid Disputes - Source

Iraq's unicameral legislature, the Council of Representatives, has delayed the vote on a draft electoral law until December 23 due to tensions between lawmakers, a source in parliament told Sputnik

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th December, 2019) Iraq's unicameral legislature, the Council of Representatives, has delayed the vote on a draft electoral law until December 23 due to tensions between lawmakers, a source in parliament told Sputnik.

"The Council of Representatives decided to postpone its session until next Monday, as it failed to complete the vote on the election law articles," the source said.

According to the source, the meeting's postponement followed ongoing disputes between the lawmakers over contentious articles of the draft law.

The source added that parliament has so far approved 14 paragraphs of the draft legislation out of 50.

Since early October, people across the nation have been protesting against the government, demanding its dismissal, and calling for economic reforms and an end to corruption.

According to the Iraqi Health Ministry, 400 people have died in the protests so far, and over 15,000 have been injured.

On October 31, Iraqi President Barham Salih said the authorities would prepare a new election law that would replace the current one and bring fairer elections in the interests of the people. He added that he would approve an early parliamentary election in response to anti-government protests. On the same day, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi decided to resign amid the mass rallies.

Related Topics

Election Injured Corruption Prime Minister Parliament Vote Iraq Died Same October December Government

Recent Stories

I have faith in judicial system: Musharraf

9 minutes ago

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence rep ..

4 minutes ago

One Civilian Killed, Two Injured in Bomb Explosion ..

4 minutes ago

Suicide attack in Lakki Marwat district of KP: Pol ..

28 minutes ago

Mobile services cut in parts of Delhi on govt orde ..

5 minutes ago

US stocks rally shows sign of fatigue as FedEx sin ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.