Iraqi Parliament Speaker Affirms Need to Protect Embassies After US Attack on Shia Militia

The speaker of the unicameral legislature of Iraq, Mohamed al-Halbousi, stressed on Monday the importance of ensuring security for diplomatic missions and international forces present in the country following the recent US strikes against Iraqi Shia Kata'ib Hezbollah militia in Iraq and Syria

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The speaker of the unicameral legislature of Iraq, Mohamed al-Halbousi, stressed on Monday the importance of ensuring security for diplomatic missions and international forces present in the country following the recent US strikes against Iraqi Shia Kata'ib Hezbollah militia in Iraq and Syria.

On Sunday, the US Department of Defense said that it had conducted airstrikes against five Kata'ib Hezbollah targets in response to the group's recent attack on a US base near the northern Iraqi city of Kirkuk that left one US soldier killed and four others injured.

The US strikes have killed at least 25 militia fighters.

"The council's speaker stressed the necessity of providing security for diplomatic missions and international coalition forces that are present on the Iraqi soil," al-Halbousi was quoted as saying by the Council of Representatives.

He strongly condemned the deadly US strikes, describing these actions as "a violation of Iraq's sovereignty."

