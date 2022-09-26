UrduPoint.com

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Resigns Amid Political Crisis

Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2022 | 07:34 PM

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi submitted his resignation on Monday amid a political crisis in the country

BAGHDAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2022 ) :Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi submitted his resignation on Monday amid a political crisis in the country.

A statement by the assembly said the Parliament will convene on Wednesday to vote on the speaker's resignation.

No details were provided about the reason for al-Halbousi's resignation. Iraq has been locked in a deep political crisis in recent months amid failure of Shia groups to agree on a new prime minister since the country's last elections Oct. 10, 2021.

