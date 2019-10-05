UrduPoint.com
Iraqi Parliament Speaker Says Corruption Should Be Fought 'Like Terrorism'

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 01:30 AM

Iraqi Parliament Speaker Says Corruption Should Be Fought 'Like Terrorism'

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2019) Iraqi Council of Representatives Speaker Mohamed Halbousi announced on Friday the formation of a reform committee in response to the protests that swept the country and stated the need to fight corruption at the same level as terrorism.

The demonstrations in Baghdad and several other areas in central and southern Iraq began on Tuesday, with the protesters demanding economic reforms and an end to corruption. The rallies turned violent as law enforcement officers attempted to suppress the crowds. Early on Thursday, a curfew was introduced in Baghdad and several other regions, but the move failed to de-escalate the violence.

"I am announcing the formation of a committee for services provision, I will head it, it will include members of trade unions and professional associations. This committee will support the state by developing a reform plan," Halbousi said, adding that the committee will start its work on Saturday.

The speaker promised that if the government failed to meet the protesters' demands, he would join the crowds.

The spiritual leader of Iraq Ayatollah Ali Sistani on Friday called on the country's authorities to take measures to combat corruption and called it unacceptable to use violence against protesters and security officials.

Amid the protests, Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi, in turn, has said in a televised address that there is no "magic" solution to all problems, but promised payments to low-income families.

The death toll in protests across the country has, meanwhile, risen to 50, the head of the Iraqi Observatory for Human Rights told Sputnik. The number of injured now stands at 1,936, according to Mustafa Saadun.

